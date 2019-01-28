Prophet Shepherd Bushiri to explain deaths of three women during stampede

Bushiri started off his statement by denying claims that his church removed the bodies of the three congregants who died.

"The church only came to know through the media that there was a case of bodies being moved from the church without the police and taken to the private mortuary," Bushiri told the commission.

"We further learnt that the South African Police Service (Saps) had, based on that, opened a case of defeating the ends of justice against the church.

"It must be underlined here that the church left the management of the accident in the hands of the paramedics on the scene. From their report, there were only injuries at the scene of the incident — not deaths. The three died at the clinic as they were receiving treatment."

Bushiri said the the stampede happened at an overflow hall. "It's the people coming into that hall that caused the stampede, not people trying to get out," he added.

The talks, set down for two days, are being held under the direction of the CRL (Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities) Rights Commission in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

The CRL said the incident was followed by a number of claims, accusations, marches, demonstrations and calls by Sanco for the church to be shut down.