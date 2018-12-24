Urgent appeal for blood donations

The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) has made an urgent appeal for South Africans to donate blood as the country’s blood stock is desperately low.

SANBS regional marketing manager Sifiso Khoza said the national blood supply was at 2.1 days, with just more than 1,958 units of O blood available around the country.

Though all types of blood are needed, O-positive is especially important as is the most common blood type and therefore the most likely to be to transfused.

And if your blood group is O-negative you have even more reason to donate: O-negative blood cells are called universal as they can be transfused to almost any patient, even though fewer than 7% of the world’s population has this blood type.

“The situation, simply, is critical. We need South Africans – active donors, lapsed donors and potential donors – to stand together right now to bolster the national blood stock,” Khoza said.

According to the SANBS, with the festive season bringing an increase in road accidents, added strain is being placed on the national blood supply.

But Khoza said incidents of trauma made up only a fraction of the demand for blood.

“While we need sufficient blood stock to cope with periods such as the December holidays, by far the greatest proportion of blood is required in other situations, such as in childbirth and for cancer patients.”

He said many people in lifethreatening situations were also in desperate need of blood.

“It’s what saves that haemorrhaging mother’s life, so that she can raise and love the baby she has just brought into the world.

“It’s what saves someone suffering complications during major surgery. It’s what helps that cancer patient endure and survive treatment.

“And that’s the point: it’s not just blood. It’s saving people’s lives, through a simple, easy donation,” he said.

Khoza said donor centres across the country would be operating throughout the festive season and would be closed only on December 25 and January 1.

“Those wanting to donate can visit any of the major shopping malls and find our SANBS stations – including the malls in Port Elizabeth.

“They can also call our tollfree number 0800-11-9031 to ask any questions about the process and where to find us,” he said.