Christmas shoppers in last-minute frenzy

Shopping centres in Port Elizabeth were buzzing with patrons who were in a last-minute dash on Sunday to buy Christmas gifts.

But while some were on the hunt for toys for their children, some parents decided to prepare early for the school year by buying school clothes and stationery instead.

The queues at grocery and clothing stores were particularly long.

Michelle Jonas said she had waited until the last minute to buy Christmas gifts for her loved ones because she had been working.

“It’s hectic. All the good stuff has gone. I was looking for toys for my children and meat for the house,” Jonas, who was shopping at the Greenacres Shopping Centre, said.

Patrons queued up at the paypoint at PEP in Kenako Mall. Dumisani Ngoma said he was not perturbed by the long queue. “I have come to buy toys for the children. Though I operate on a tight budget, I need to get something for Christmas for them,” he said.

Zoleka Potjie said she was buying “Christmas clothes” for her granddaughter.

“I have been standing in the queue for a long time. It is very slow but I am prepared to wait and pay for these clothes for the girls,” she said.

Mike Tusong said he had thought the traffic would be less when he decided to visit the Baywest Mall.

“I guess I was proven wrong. There is so much rush all around. I am prepared to stand in this queue no matter how long it takes. I will get home with the gifts for my loved ones,” he said.

Greenacres Shopping Centre marketing manager Kirsti Dolinschek said shoppers mostly spent their hard-earned cash on shoes, clothing and necessities.

“There isn’t too much extra disposable income going around for luxuries,” she said.

Nonetheless, she said, they expected about 1.4-million people to visit the centre over December.

This is in line with the number of people who visited the centre in 2017.

She said they put a number of measures in place to combat the growing trend of online shopping. “Free gift-wrapping, photos with Santa, entertainment and distractions. Shopping in brick and mortar is about the experience, not only the convenience,” Dolinschek said.

Cleary Park Shopping Centre spokesperson Danielle Brower said the foot traffic for the centre over the December 2018 period was projected to reach about 800,000 and expenditure was mostly on food stores.