Uitenhage store robbed

Three men robbed a Markham clothing store in Caledon Street, Uitenhage, shortly before 1pm on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said that the three men armed with firearms and threatened both staff as well as customers.

“The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash, cellphones and clothing and fled on foot from the scene. No one was injured during the robbery,” she said.

Swart said that Uitenhage Cluster Operational Command Centre as well as detectives were searching for the men.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Warrant Officer Josh Victor on 041 996 4500.

A case of armed robbery is under investigation.