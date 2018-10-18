Tekkie Town naughty corner case proceeding
The young woman who suffered public humiliation when she was allegedly told to stand in a Tekkie Town storefront window with a demeaning sign pinned to her shirt has not yet decided if she will attend a hearing set up by the company. Tekkie Town confirmed the disciplinary hearing was scheduled for Friday at 1pm.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.