Rat poo and rotten chicken in shops

Stacks of expired chicken, packets of powdered milk and canned food and a filthy kitchen are some of the discoveries made by a team of Nelson Mandela Bay municipal health inspectors during a food blitz in Kwazakhele on Wednesday. The operation was led by public health portfolio head Yolisa Pali and assistant director of environmental health services, Nicky Oliphant.

