Rat poo and rotten chicken in shops
Stacks of expired chicken, packets of powdered milk and canned food and a filthy kitchen are some of the discoveries made by a team of Nelson Mandela Bay municipal health inspectors during a food blitz in Kwazakhele on Wednesday. The operation was led by public health portfolio head Yolisa Pali and assistant director of environmental health services, Nicky Oliphant.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.