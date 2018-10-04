Dumped baby postmortem delayed
Postmortem results on a baby found abandoned and naked inside a cement pipe on a dumpsite are still not available – even though his mother is due in court on Thursday.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.