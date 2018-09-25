News

Abandoned baby dies, mother charged for murder

By Gareth Wilson - 25 September 2018
The cement pipe in which a newborn baby boy was found.
Image: Supplied by SAPS

The naked newborn baby who was found hidden inside a cement pipe on a dumpsite in Wells Estate last week has died.

The baby boy was found about 30m from Malinga Street, by a resident who heard screaming, at about 9am on Thursday morning.

The child’s mother Asanda Pityana, 26, was arrested by midday after she was found hiding at a friend’s house.

At the time, Pityana was arrested for attempted murder and child abandonment.

Swartkops police station commander Lieutenant Colonel John Perils stands with some of the goods donated by residents
Image: supplied

Pityana appeared in the Motherwell Magistrate's Court on Tuesday, where the charge was changed to murder and child abandonment, and was remanded in custody until her bail application next week.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said that the child died on Monday while at Dora Nginza Hospital.

“The cause of the baby’s death is unknown at this stage however we are awaiting the post-mortem which is due to take place on Wednesday,” he said.

“The charge has since been changed to murder.

“ At the time, the community assisted greatly with bringing old baby clothes and nappies to the police station.

“This was a remarkable effort and shows that the community is willing to help.”

Beetge said that the items, which includes baby clothes, toys, food and nappies, would be donated to the Wells Estate Clinic as well as Dora Nginza Hospital.

“A bit of good has too come for this very sad incident. These clothes and items will now be used for other abandoned children,” he said.

“All the members at the police station were shocked to hear that the baby died.”

Swartkops police station commander Lieutenant Colonel John Perils said that the response from residents and various shops was amazing.

“After word travelled about finding the child, we were inundated with phone calls.

People started arriving at the police station with packages of items to assist. It was such an amazing thing to see - everyone pulling together for the wellness of a little baby. We want to thank residents for coming together, it means a lot to us,” he said.

