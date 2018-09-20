Newborn baby found in cement pipe at PE dumpsite
26-year-old mom arrested four hours after the baby was found
A naked newborn baby was found hidden inside a cement pipe on a dumpsite in Wells Estate at 9am on Wednesday. The baby boy was found about 30m from Malinga Street, by a resident who heard screaming.
