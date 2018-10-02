More pain for you as petrol price goes up, up, up
Fuel-ing the pinch
Small businesses and poorer households will be hit hardest by Wednesday’s petrol price increase – which is also expected to put a massive strain on the agriculture sector and, in turn, consumers.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.