When blind Paralympic swimmer Hendri Herbst and his guide dog, Stan, were denied access to a well-known Cape Town wine estate more than four years ago‚ Herbst experienced the discrimination he had encountered all his life.

But his victory in the Equality Court has given him hope that people with disabilities will enjoy shared spaces with greater dignity.

The Equality Court ordered a settlement between the two parties‚ with Durbanville Hills told to issue a public apology and undertake steps to ensure that all its staff take part in sensitivity training from the Guide Dog Association of SA.

The wine estate will have to pay R50‚000 in damages to Herbst and make a R50‚000 donation to the association for a media campaign to raise awareness about guide dogs.

“This will hopefully raise awareness about the challenges we face and serve as a deterrent for establishments who engage in this kind of intolerance,” Herbst said.

The wine farm had previously denied wrongdoing‚ suggesting that it had made an effort to move Herbst and his family to an outdoor table to accommodate his dog.

But Herbst disputed this‚ saying he was denied basic access based on its no-dogs-allowed policy.