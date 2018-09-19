News

Rightful Bay leadership to be revealed on Thursday

By Nomazima Nkosi - 19 September 2018
Athol Trollip and his DA colleagues, were among those filling the gallery in the Port Elizabeth High Court - 13 September 2018
Image: Deneesha Pillay

The rightful leadership of Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality will be revealed by the Port Elizabeth High Court on Thursday.

The much-anticipated judgment in the case involving the DA and its coalition partners COPE and ACDP against the new political guard will be handed down by acting judge Johann Huisamen from 9:30am.

The DA, COPE and ACDP had asked the court to review and set aside the decisions taken at the August 27 council meeting that saw Athol Trollip removed as mayor of the Bay along with former chief whip, Werner Senekal.

Mongameli Bobani who was elected mayor has stated multiple times that the sitting had achieved a quorum (the required 61-member quorum) while Trollip stated that at the time the opposition did not have a quorum as former DA councillor Mbulelo Manyati’s membership with the DA had ceased and city manager had declared the meeting could not proceed without a quorum.

Manyati, along with Bobani, his deputy Thsonono Buyeye, chief whip Bicks Ndoni and speaker in council Buyelwa Mafaya brought in the big wigs, advocates Dali Mpofu and Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, to represent them in court.

