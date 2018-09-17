100% of municipal budget must go to the townships, says Bobani
‘We are going to take all of it’
The new political leadership in the Bay will channel the entire budget for the next financial year to the townships and northern areas – and should residents in the more affluent areas report a sewerage problem, head of infrastructure and engineering Andile Lungisa will be told to ignore it.
