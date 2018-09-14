News

Battle for Nelson Mandela Bay

By Nomazima Nkosi and Deneesha Pillay - 14 September 2018

The DA and its coalition partners miscalculated, blundered and must suffer the consequences of their decision, advocate Dali Mpofu argued in the much-anticipated court case over who is the rightful leadership of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

One, two…five! SA welcomes the Buthelezi quintuplets
Entrepreneurs inspired to shine

Most Read

X