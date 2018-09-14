Battle for Nelson Mandela Bay
The DA and its coalition partners miscalculated, blundered and must suffer the consequences of their decision, advocate Dali Mpofu argued in the much-anticipated court case over who is the rightful leadership of the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.