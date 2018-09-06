Security guard ambushed while responding to robbery

A security guard was robbed of his firearm shortly after arriving at an armed robbery at Commercial Foods in Sidwell on Wednesday evening.

Police said the Atlas Security armed response guard was ambushed as he got out of the vehicle at the shop.

Police spokeswoman Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the guard was responding to a panic alarm at the Commercial Road shop when two robbers ambushed him outside at about 6.20pm.

“The series of incidents initially started due to an armed robbery at the store. Two men entered, requesting to buy a big packet of toilet paper. The cashier opened the security gate to hand the bag over from the back counter section. As the security gate opened, the two men drew firearms and held the cashier, as well as two other store workers, at gunpoint,” she said.

“While the robbery was in progress, an armed response security guard was responding to a panic alarm at the store. As he pulled up at the entrance, two other men who had been waiting outside held him at gunpoint.”

Janse van Rensburg said the guard was held at gunpoint and forced into the store.

“The guard’s firearm was stolen as well as his vehicle keys and hand radio. The four men then ransacked the store and stole money as well as cellphones.” she said.

All four robbers then fled on foot.

Janse van Rensburg said that while canvassing the area, the stolen Atlas Security hand radio was found lying on a pavement in a nearby side street.

“At this stage no arrests have been made and the firearm is still missing.”

Janse van Rensburg said that none of the store employees or the security guard had been injured in the robbery.

Two cases of armed robbery and theft are under investigation.