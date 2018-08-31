News

FULL MAP | Ironman road closures

The Isuzu Ironman 70.3 World Championship is set to take place in the Bay this weekend

By Herald Reporter - 31 August 2018
Athletes preparing for the Isuzu Ironman 70.3 World Championship set to take place in Nelson Mandela Bay this coming weekend
Image: Eugene Coetzee

Connecting roads along Walmer Boulevard, Heugh and Buffelsfontein roads will be closed from 5am on Saturday and Sunday, with cross-over points at various intersections between First Avenue and Melsetter Road.

They are expected to reopen at 11.15am.

Driftsands Drive will remain open from Marshall Road to La Roche Drive.

Full road closures will be adopted for all connecting roads along the route from Mount Pleasant to the start-finish point at Hobie Beach, including the outer portion of the route – Seaview Road, Heron Road, Sardinia Bay Road, Victoria Drive, Marine Drive, Beach Road and Humewood Road.

Residents of Marshall Road and surrounds must exit via La Roche Drive.

Driftsands Drive to the M4/Settlers Highway will be closed from 5am and will reopen by 11am.

But the M4/Settlers Highway onto Humewood Road to Driftsands/La Roche drives will remain closed from 5am until 6pm, with motorists being diverted onto Russell Road.

For those not able to make it to the beachfront to catch the action live, there will be four fan parks in Gelvandale, Motherwell, Walmer and KwaNobuhle.

See the full map below: 

