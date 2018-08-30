Sport

Chance to get in on triathlon action

By Luvuyo Bangazi - 30 August 2018

Today being the last edition of Let’s Tri, I will dedicate this column to you, the reader, and let you know how you can get in with the Ironman 70.3 World Championship action.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

‘I am still mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay’ - Athol Trollip on ousting as mayor
‘We are going after DA’s white man’: Julius Malema planned removal of Trollip ...

Most Read

X