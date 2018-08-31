Top contenders up for challenge

Defending champion Daniela Ryf admits it will be a challenging task to retain her title at the Isuzu Ironman 70.3 World Championships at Kings Beach on Saturday.

Ryf, who is the Ironman world champion, said she was happy to be back in Nelson Mandela Bay where she won the Ironman African Championship race in 2017.

“I have good memories here from last year,” the three-time Ironman 70.3 title holder said. “It feels weird to be back. “Last year when I was injured and I wasn’t even sure if I could do the race. I surprised myself during the race and it was much better than I had expected,” Ryf said.

“Now being back here feeling ready to race and being fit makes it even more special to look forward to the race.”

The 31-year-old Swiss will be up against 2018 Ironman African Championship winner Lucy Charles of Great Britain, South African Jeanni Seymour, who is the 70.3 specialist, having won multi Ironman 70.3 races, and Sarah True from the United States.

True came fourth in the world championships last year in Chenôve.

“It’s great that as women we have our own race,” she said.

“We can race each other without any other distractions – not that men are distractions.

“I am not trying to beat men at all, but it’s interesting to see as a woman how close you can get to them and that is something that motivates me.