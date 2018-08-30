Woman jailed for killing boyfriend during drunken brawl

A 21-year old woman was sentenced to 12 years behind bars by the Hankey Regional Court on Thursday.

Merilyn Hendricks, fatally stabbed her boyfriend Bonisile Phetani,31, during a drunken brawl in Patensie on December 29, 2017.

Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said Hendricks was arrested on December 29 for killing Phetani.

Swart said that during the court testimony, it emerged that the stabbing was linked to a drunken argument between 10pm and 11pm on the day.

“On the evening of 29 December 2017, the couple were on a farm in the Patensie district. They fought about liquor and in the process Phetani slapped Hendricks leading to her breaking a beer bottle and stabbing him with it,” she said.

Phetani died on the scene a short while later.

“Hendricks was arrested the same evening on a charge of murder,” Swart added.

Humansdorp Cluster Commander Brigadier John Lebok commended the Patensie detectives for their work which led to the conviction.