Shop owner fires on customer

A New Brighton Spaza shop owner allegedly tried to shoot a customer after the man claimed he was shortchanged by R9 after buying airtime.

The incident happened at about 9:20pm on Tuesday when a man went to the Zama Zama spaza shop in Tshewu Street.

Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said the 26-year-old shop owner assisted the customer who paid R40 for R25 worth of airtime.

“According to the customer, he was shortchanged. An argument ensued resulting in the shop owner pulling out a firearm and firing a shot at the customer.

“The man fled the shop and alerted the police.

“Police arrived at the shop and searched the premises where they found a 7.65 pistol, which was loaded with five rounds of ammunition.”

No one was injured in the shooting.

“The man was arrested and the serial number of the firearm had been filed off.

“The firearm has been sent to the ballistic laboratory for testing to establish if it is connected to any other crimes,” he said

The man is due to appear in the New Brighton Magistrate's Court on Thursday for attempted murder and illegal possession of a firearm.

This marks the second incident in a month where a shop owner tried to shoot a customer during an argument.

Two weeks ago, shopkeepers Ali Muhammed Mohammed 27, and Bile Hussein Nur, 22, were arrested after allegedly trying to shoot a customer who was arguing with them outside their shop in Kwazakhele.

Police raided the shop where they found a stolen police firearm

The firearm was stolen from a Knysna police official when he stopped on the N2 underneath the Stanford Road Bridge on July 31 2016.