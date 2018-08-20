Of all the judges‚ former and current‚ it was deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo who was recommended by chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng to head arguably one of the most important judicial commission of inquiries for post-apartheid SA – probing state capture.

Lawyers who often argue before the Constitutional Court would tell you to never be fooled by the kind demeanour of the judge who hails from Ixopo‚ KwaZulu-Natal.

Zondo is firm in his jurisprudence and assertive in his rulings.

He is clear and is not afraid to point out misdirected arguments – which is why he was unshaken in his interview for the deputy chief justice position at the Judicial Service Commission in 2017 when asked about claims that the judiciary is captured.

“We as members of the judiciary must know that when we are appointed to the bench it is not about popularity,” he said.

“I am not supposed to give a judgment that will make me popular. I must make a decision which‚ in my view‚ accords with the constitution and the law.”