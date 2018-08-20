Judge backs annual Reeva ‘legacy’ drive

PE judge Dayalin Chetty forthright on his views on what justice means for women and children who suffer abuse

Port Elizabeth judge Dayalin Chetty is forthright on his views on what justice means for women and children who suffer abuse after his keynote speech at the Reeva Rebecca Foundation’s annual fundraiser “elegant English Breakfast” on Saturday.

