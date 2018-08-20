Zondo inquiry faces big delays
The much-anticipated state capture inquiry is due to start on Monday
The much-anticipated state capture inquiry is due to start but could face major delays due to the lacklustre attitude of State Security Agency (SSA) staff, who are yet to issue state clearance certificates as they are “not taking this exercise seriously and making excuses”.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.