WATCH | Six injured in Settlers Way bus accident

Labans said police information gathered at the scene indicated that the accident was caused by a Toyota Hilux bakkie driving on the wrong side of the road.

“The bus was travelling out of the city in the direction of Uitenhage, and the bakkie was moving in the opposite direction [but driving against] oncoming traffic,” said Labans.

“The driver of the bus then swerved to avoid [a collision].”

Labans said the driver swerved into the building, while a Chevrolet Spark and Toyota Quantum taxi hit the side of the bus after he swerved into their path.