WATCH | Six injured in Settlers Way bus accident
Six people were injured this morning in an accident involving multiple vehicles, where a bus crashed into the side of a building on Settlers Way in Port Elizabeth.
According to police spokesperson Warrant Officer Alwin Labans, the accident occurred at 7am on Friday.
M4 Freeway Port Elizabeth @JanineCLee @FatalMoves @jour_maine @ER24EMS @PublicServant24 @GardmedPE @AccidentAwareSA @firstgroup_1 @UnitedTowingSA @_ArriveAlive @AlgoaFMNews @HeraldPE @EWNTraffic @RNEWSZA @TrafficEye_SA pic.twitter.com/3rLVOypWZN— Wolfsburg (@PrecisionTowPE) August 10, 2018
Labans said police information gathered at the scene indicated that the accident was caused by a Toyota Hilux bakkie driving on the wrong side of the road.
“The bus was travelling out of the city in the direction of Uitenhage, and the bakkie was moving in the opposite direction [but driving against] oncoming traffic,” said Labans.
“The driver of the bus then swerved to avoid [a collision].”
Labans said the driver swerved into the building, while a Chevrolet Spark and Toyota Quantum taxi hit the side of the bus after he swerved into their path.
“The bus driver, along with a driver from another vehicle and four passengers were injured.”It is unclear if any passengers were on the bus at the time of the accident.