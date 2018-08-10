Localised flood warning for NMB as much-needed rain pours down
#TrafficPE 3rd ave Newton Park 📷 Eugene Coetzeee/HeraldLIVE pic.twitter.com/TZhtg1nfJj— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) August 10, 2018
The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is warning of flooding on a number of roads on Friday following rain over the city this morning.
Ponding/flooding is affecting the M4 towards Uitenhage Road and Paterson Street as well as the N2, William Moffett Expressway and Third Avenue Dip, Glenhurd/Newton Park.
Prentis and Westview roads flooded as well as Mowbray Street next to the electricity substation.
Bonana Road (opposite the Fire Station), Melbrook Street in Kwanobuhle and Mkomomba Street are also flooded.
“Approach all roadways with extreme care as continuous rain and a warning of localised flooding between Cape St Francis and Kei River Mouth was issued by the South African Weather Service,” the municipality said.
#TrafficPE North end on-ramp leading onto Settlers Freeway. Proceed with caution. 📷 Eugene Coetzee/The Herald pic.twitter.com/td8qnxLvGf— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) August 10, 2018
South African Weather Service spokesman in Port Elizabeth, Garth Sampson, posted to his Facebook page that by 8am on Friday the Port Elizabeth Airport has seen 23 mm of rain.
“Some heavy falls are expected at Cape St Francis to Kei Area, spreading northwards into interior of western half of Eastern Cape.Some nice rain is expected in our catchment areas,” he wrote.
MVA: bus went into a building on Settlers Freeway, near Sidon Rd. Details to follow. #TrafficPE— HeraldLIVE (@HeraldPE) August 10, 2018
📷 Suppied pic.twitter.com/x5qP5PimXd