Localised flood warning for NMB as much-needed rain pours down

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is warning of flooding on a number of roads on Friday following rain over the city this morning.

Ponding/flooding is affecting the M4 towards Uitenhage Road and Paterson Street as well as the N2, William Moffett Expressway and Third Avenue Dip, Glenhurd/Newton Park.

Prentis and Westview roads flooded as well as Mowbray Street next to the electricity substation.

Bonana Road (opposite the Fire Station), Melbrook Street in Kwanobuhle and Mkomomba Street are also flooded.

“Approach all roadways with extreme care as continuous rain and a warning of localised flooding between Cape St Francis and Kei River Mouth was issued by the South African Weather Service,” the municipality said.