i
News

Localised flood warning for NMB as much-needed rain pours down

By Herald Reporter - 10 August 2018

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is warning of flooding on a number of roads on Friday following rain over the city this morning.

Ponding/flooding is affecting the M4 towards Uitenhage Road and Paterson Street as well as the N2, William Moffett Expressway and Third Avenue Dip, Glenhurd/Newton Park.

Prentis and Westview roads flooded as well as Mowbray Street next to the electricity substation.

Bonana Road (opposite the Fire Station), Melbrook Street in Kwanobuhle and Mkomomba Street are also flooded.

“Approach all roadways with extreme care as continuous rain and a warning of localised flooding between Cape St Francis and Kei River Mouth was issued by the South African Weather Service,” the municipality said.

South African Weather Service spokesman in Port Elizabeth, Garth Sampson, posted to his Facebook page that by 8am on Friday the Port Elizabeth Airport has seen 23 mm of rain.

“Some heavy falls are expected at Cape St Francis to Kei Area, spreading northwards into interior of western half of Eastern Cape.Some nice rain is expected in our catchment areas,” he wrote.

Related Articles

Wild weather sets in across parts of SA

The South African Weather Service is forecasting strong winds and downpours for the Eastern Cape and Free State. This while Johannesburgers woke to a ...
News
1 hour ago

Snow blankets SA again

Snow blanketed vast parts of South Africa's mountainous regions on Saturday in the Eastern Cape, Western Cape and large parts of the ...
News
26 days ago

WATCH | Snow decorates Ceres region

The South African Weather Service has warned of expected disruptive snowfalls in places over the high ground and mountainous areas of southern ...
News
1 month ago

Latest Videos

Wow! Robbers steal an entire ATM in Eastern Cape
Ironman: are we ready?

Most Read

X