Rain, snow but no end to drought
Flooding from heavy downpours in Bay brings misery to residents driven from their homes in Motherwell
The heavy downpours over Nelson Mandela Bay on Thursday and Friday drove at least 150 residents from their homes in Motherwell, but the metro said the rains would not be sufficient to relieve the effects of the crippling drought. With high rainfall figures measured in the city by Friday morning, the municipality warned of localised flooding on several roads.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.