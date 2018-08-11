Rain, snow but no end to drought

Flooding from heavy downpours in Bay brings misery to residents driven from their homes in Motherwell

The heavy downpours over Nelson Mandela Bay on Thursday and Friday drove at least 150 residents from their homes in Motherwell, but the metro said the rains would not be sufficient to relieve the effects of the crippling drought. With high rainfall figures measured in the city by Friday morning, the municipality warned of localised flooding on several roads.

