i
Your Weekend

Rain, snow but no end to drought

Flooding from heavy downpours in Bay brings misery to residents driven from their homes in Motherwell

By Lwandile Bhengu, Odette Parfitt, Yolanda Palezweni and Bhongo Jacobs - 11 August 2018

The heavy downpours over Nelson Mandela Bay on Thursday and Friday drove at least 150 residents from their homes in Motherwell, but the metro said the rains would not be sufficient to relieve the effects of the crippling drought. With high rainfall figures measured in the city by Friday morning, the municipality warned of localised flooding on several roads.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

SA woman firefighter is the world's toughest - she carries 25kg up four storeys ...
Six injured as bus smash through building

Most Read

X