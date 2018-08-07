A second expert hired by property mogul Jason Rohde agrees that his wife hanged herself.

Forensic pathologist Dr Izak Loftus concluded his testimony in the high court in Cape Town on Tuesday. Before he stepped off the witness stand‚ Rohde’s counsel‚ Graham van der Spuy‚ asked for his opinion on Susan’s death.

“I believe beyond reasonable doubt that the deceased on that morning hanged herself‚” said Loftus.

“She did not die instantaneously. She was rescued [and] she was unsuccessfully resuscitated‚ in that moment passing urine. That was the process of dying.”

Forensic pathologist Dr Reggie Perumal – who was also hired by paralympian Oscar Pistorius during his murder trial – testified in Rohde’s defence in June and also supported his version of events.