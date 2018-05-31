Jason Rohde is lying about the position of his wife’s body in the bathroom of their hotel room at Spier wine estate in Stellenbosch‚ the prosecutor in his murder trial said on Thursday.

Cross-examining the former property boss at the high court in Cape Town‚ Louis van Niekerk told Rohde that based on the findings of two post-mortem examinations‚ “your version simply can’t be true”.

Van Niekerk also said Rohde’s version of events was incompatible with the evidence of Spier maintenance worker Desmond Daniels‚ who opened the bathroom door and removed the cord of a hair iron from Susan Rohde’s neck.

Rohde has denied murdering his wife after an argument about his affair with Cape Town estate agent Jolene Alterskye‚ and defeating the ends of justice by attempting to make her death appear to be a suicide.

Thursday morning’s questioning revolved around the tightness of the cord around Susan’s neck‚ whether it was looped in one strand or two‚ whether it was knotted and how easily Daniels was able to remove it.

Rohde repeatedly insisted he does not recall whether there was a double cord or a single cord around Susan’s neck. He told Van Niekerk: “I couldn’t be sure. I wasn’t paying attention to it.

“To my recollection the cord was tight‚ because Susan was suspended off the noose of it‚ so there wouldn’t be slack.”

Van Niekerk: “Somewhere there must have been a knot ... to cause the suspension and tension effect of the cord.”

Rohde: “I would agree with that‚ yes.”

The father of three girls said Daniels’ evidence of a “completely loose noose around the neck” varied with his perception when he found Susan’s body on Sunday July 24‚ 2016.