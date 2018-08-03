i
News

Farmers slam plan to change constitution

By Amil Umraw - 03 August 2018
Farming associations have slammed the ANC’s announcement that it intends to amend the constitution to allow for land expropriation without compensation.
Image: Pixabay.com

Transvaal Agricultural Union president Louis Meintjes said the ANC’s announcement “makes a mockery” of parliament’s public consultation process.

“The constitution is supposed to be the foundation of a country where the rule of law takes precedence to protect society against racial domination and exploitation whilst ensuring that the supremacy of the law reigns,” he said.

“To expropriate property without compensation remains theft in any language and is the opposite of responsible government.

“The ease with which economic growth is used to promote the amendment of the constitution is nothing but rubbing salt in the wounds.

“No clear boundaries in terms of the aim‚ scope or time constraints exist and that is untenable. It also makes a mockery of the entire consultation process.”

Agri SA president Dan Kriek said: “SA needs more black farmers and black farms.

“Constitutional amendments – and even worst-case expropriation without compensation – may make for good electioneering‚ but it doesn’t make more black farmers.”

Agriculture minister Senzeni Zokwana said farmers should not panic.

“The call is on farmers not to panic but to make sure they participate in the process.”

He said the expropriation process would not be allowed to disrupt food production and security.

X