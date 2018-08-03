Omotoso trial in October
Nigerian pastor arrested in April 2017, remained in custody following numerous failed attempts at bail
Almost 18 months after he was arrested at the Port Elizabeth International Airport, Nigerian pastor Timothy Omotoso’s trial will finally start in October. Omotoso, 59, and his two co-accused Lusanda Solani, 36, and Zukiswa Sitho, 28, appeared briefly in the Port Elizabeth High Court where state prosecutor Nceba Ntelwa told the court the state was ready to proceed with trial.
