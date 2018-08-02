Confusion still reigns on ANC land measures
Clarity needed on application of constitution change
The ANC wants the constitution changed to allow for land expropriation without compensation, but how it envisions implementing the measure is unclear.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.