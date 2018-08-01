He said this was prompted by the nationwide hearings on the proposal‚ which have been going on for the last three weeks.

However‚ Ramaphosa also admitted that Section 25 as it currently stood did allow for "expropriation of land without compensation in the public interest".

Said Ramaphosa: “It has become patently clear that our people want the Constitution to be more explicit about expropriation of land without compensation‚ as demonstrated in the public hearings.

"There is also a growing body of opinion in our country that the Constitution‚ as it stands‚ does not impede expropriation of land without compensation.

"The ANC Lekgotla reaffirmed its position that a comprehensive land reform programme that enables equitable access to land will unlock economic growth by bringing more land in South Africa to full use and enable the productive participation of millions more South Africans in the economy‚" Ramaphosa said.

He added that the parliamentary constitutional amendment committee that was conducting the land hearings will now finalise the Section 25 amendment proposal and determine how this would be implemented.