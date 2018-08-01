i
Politics

ANC to go ahead with amendment of property clause

Land hearings a key factor in decision to expropriate without compensation, says Ramaphosa

By Zingisa Mvumvu - 01 August 2018

Comments‚ deliberations and demands made during national hearings were a key factor in the ANC deciding to go ahead with plans to amend the Constitution to allow land expropriation without compensation.

Speaking in a late-night message on Tuesday‚ ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the ANC will go ahead with the amendment of Section 25 of the Constitution‚ known as the property clause.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has just released a recorded message on some of the challenges facing the country, Particularly the issue of Land expropriation.

He said this was prompted by the nationwide hearings on the proposal‚ which have been going on for the last three weeks.

However‚ Ramaphosa also admitted that Section 25 as it currently stood did allow for "expropriation of land without compensation in the public interest".

Said Ramaphosa: “It has become patently clear that our people want the Constitution to be more explicit about expropriation of land without compensation‚ as demonstrated in the public hearings.

"There is also a growing body of opinion in our country that the Constitution‚ as it stands‚ does not impede expropriation of land without compensation.

"The ANC Lekgotla reaffirmed its position that a comprehensive land reform programme that enables equitable access to land will unlock economic growth by bringing more land in South Africa to full use and enable the productive participation of millions more South Africans in the economy‚" Ramaphosa said.

He added that the parliamentary constitutional amendment committee that was conducting the land hearings will now finalise the Section 25 amendment proposal and determine how this would be implemented.

Related Articles

‘Why we want land’

Access to a livelihood, family heritage and human dignity. This is why scores of Eastern Cape families pleaded at the weekend for the government to ...
News
2 days ago

Hot topics on agenda for East Cape farmers

The contentious issue of land expropriation, the proper management of dwindling water resources to ensure food security, and the impact climate ...
News
2 days ago

LETTER | Proposed changes to the SA constitution fuel land grabs

The people of the Eastern Cape are having a chance to give their views on whether or not they support expropriation of land without compensation. The ...
Opinion
7 days ago

Whites didn’t get land free – Lekota

White people who own land in SA bought it, so if the government wants their land‚ it must pay for it as they did – not get it for free, COPE leader ...
News
19 days ago

Malema in court on land invasion charges

The court appearance of EFF leader Julius Malema in the Newcastle Magistrate’s Court on Monday was over in minutes. The controversial politician’s ...
News
1 month ago

Latest Videos

Ironman: are we ready?
EFF’s 5th birthday celebrations in 90 seconds

Most Read

X