Motherwell residents disrupt by-elections, trash ballot boxes

By Herald Reporter - 25 July 2018
Residents have trashed ballot boxes at a by-election in Motherwell because, they say, they were not aware of the by-election.

Ward committee by-elections taking place in Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday have been marred by a protest in Motherwell, Port Elizabeth.

Angry residents are believed to have disrupted voting and trashed ballot boxes.

This, it is understood, is as a result of not knowing about the by-elections ahead of time.

The municipality’s director of Constituency Services Dumisani Mbebe said municipal officials were trying to reason with the residents.

The ward committee by-elections are being held in five wards to replace members who have either died or moved away.

This is a developing story.

