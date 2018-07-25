Motherwell residents disrupt by-elections, trash ballot boxes
Ward committee by-elections taking place in Nelson Mandela Bay on Wednesday have been marred by a protest in Motherwell, Port Elizabeth.
Angry residents are believed to have disrupted voting and trashed ballot boxes.
This, it is understood, is as a result of not knowing about the by-elections ahead of time.
The municipality’s director of Constituency Services Dumisani Mbebe said municipal officials were trying to reason with the residents.
The ward committee by-elections are being held in five wards to replace members who have either died or moved away.
This is a developing story.