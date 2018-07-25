Metro revives Bay star awards for staff who excel at service

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has resuscitated its Bay Star awards to celebrate employee excellence after a four-year hiatus.

Launching the programme on Tuesday, the metro’s political head of corporate services, councillor Annette Lovemore, said the awards presented an opportunity for the city to recognise deserving staff who uphold the vision of the metro.

Launched in 2009, the categories for the awards have increased from eight to 10.

They are:

● Individual customer care service award;

● Team customer care service award;

● Individual award;

● Team award;

● Woman achiever award;

● Mentoring award;

● Leadership award;

● Innovation award;

● Administrative support award; and

● Hero’s award.

Nominations close on September 30. The awards are expected to be handed out in the first week of December.

A completed nomination form and supporting material can be submitted to Zonke Kaliko at Baystarsnomination@mandelametro.gov.za.