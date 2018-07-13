South Africa has the highest search volume for the term “sugar daddy sites”.

It indicates that many South African women appear to be on the hunt for a relationship with monetary benefits‚ an international study shows.

The report, by Reviews.org, said its team had used Google Trends data to determine which “indulgent” topics people in 112 countries around the world were most likely to type into their search bar.

“Although South Africa’s guilty pleasure is a bit embarrassing‚” the authors said, “our data revealed equally embarrassing online habits in many other countries.”

“Adult content” is the leading choice of world wide web surfers in Jamaica‚ Bangladesh and Egypt.

Spanish-speaking countries love to swipe through Tinder and Grindr.

These include those who live in Argentina‚ Chile‚ Colombia‚ Costa Rica‚ Ecuador‚ Mexico‚ Panama and Spain.

Gaming pleases many in Europe – uniting residents of Bulgaria‚ Denmark‚ Germany‚ and Sweden‚ who join forces to battle the Burning Legion and defend Azeroth in the online game World of Warcraft (WoW).

Reviews.org said there were 41‚378‚754 gamers playing WoW on European servers – that is about 1.5 million more than the number of people playing on US servers. Eastern Europe‚ the Middle East and Central Asia love Minecraft.

The US and UK were under the weather‚ Review.org said.

“We’re not sure what’s going on in the US and the UK.

“However, both countries share a tendency to consult online symptom checkers like WebMD often.

“Could it be that they do not trust our doctors?

“Or maybe it’s because we just really dislike going to the doctor’s office?

“Either way‚ we hope residents in both countries are relying on qualified medical professionals to provide a final diagnosis.”

“Conspiracy Theories” is the common search item for people living in Bosnia and Herzegovina‚ Croatia‚ France‚ Italy‚ Norway‚ Romania and Slovakia.

Reviews.org did not uncover the reason for this‚ but comments: “Something out there is making residents of these countries concerned that things are not as they seem.”