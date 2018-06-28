Gang of thieves targets PE shopping centre

It took less than two minutes for a gang of thieves to break into Walmer Park Shopping Centre on Thursday morning, smash their way through display windows and steal jewellery before escaping.

The suspects hit two stores – Francarlo Jewellers and the iStore – at the same time shorty after 4am.

They managed to steal jewellery including watches worth about R250,000.

Centre manager Leonie Scheepers said the incident – captured on CCTV and lasting one minute and 40 seconds – appeared to be well orchestrated.

Scheepers said the burglary started at 4:07am when two vehicles entered the centre car park from the 14th Avenue entrance and drove to the Mugg & Bean receiving area.

A minute later, seven men armed with firearms, a sledge hammer and a crowbar broke into the centre by forcing open the fire escape door in the passage leading to the toilets.

“Whilst only seven suspects entered the centre, there were a total of nine suspects, including two drivers,” she said.