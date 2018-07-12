Bay tightens water curbs as crisis deepens

The municipality is aware of about 30,000 households, mainly in settlement areas in the metro, that have not been metered – which is on the agenda to rectify.

“We will be implementing the installation of water restrictive devices to further reduce our city’s water consumption.

“In managing water effectively in a water-scarce area, it needs to be metered at every single household and every single business,” he said.

Businesses reliant on water, such as nurseries, car washes and other landscape compnanies, have also been affected by the “water-disaster situation”, with some having had to close their doors.

Builders Warehouse sales consultant Michelle Meyer, 31, said the effects of the drought had forced staff to change their mindset.

“We give people different ideas on how you can garden without water – we focus on indigenous plants and greyleafed plants,” she said.

“We inform our customers that there are options in waterwise plants other than succulents, because people do not all like them.”

The manager of Floradale Nurseries in Walmer, Francois le Roux, 44, said the business had stocked up on indigenous plants, trees and succulents.

The business had constructed its own boreholes as a result of the restrictions.

“The [borehole] water is okay – we have tested it, but some plants can’t take the water – like roses – [because] there are lots of solids and salts in the water,” Le Roux said.

“We will have to look at getting a filtration system.”

The manager of Brilliant Car Care in Walmer, Ellister Adams, 64, said they had to fix their recycling system, which had brought down the water costs substantially.

“We fetched water at a borehole in Deal Party about two months ago and have been recycling that water since then.

“We use minimal municipal water because it is expensive and it is better to recycle water,” he said. Part of the reason why the City of Cape Town avoided its so-called Day Zero was a heightened sense of social activism and extraordinary measures adopted by businesses and ordinary folk to save every drop of water possible. Nelson Mandela Bay is arguably in a much worse drought situation than Cape Town. Yet, there seems to be minimal social awareness of what is a very real crisis in front of us. This week we reported that the capacity of our supply dam levels had dropped below 20%. Our farmers are jittery and rightly so. The weatherman says this year has been the second driest since 1960.

As a result, yesterday the metro announced even more stringent water restrictions, which if not adhered to, could plunge us into mayhem. These include restricting household consumption to 15kl per metered connection and a ban on the use of hose pipes, unless the water used is not sourced from the municipality.

All residents are restricted to no more than 50l per person per day.

Car washes would be shut down by the city if they did not recycle at least 60% of the water, the metro said.

There is no doubt that the restrictions will have a farreaching impact on businesses dependant on water to operate. Economically, the consequences may be dire.

For the rest of us, the new restrictions should serve as a warning to take seriously the call to save every drop.

We must promote a social drive to take responsibility for our own usage as communities and individuals, and to hold each other accountable.

Equally important, the municipality must increase its efforts to deal with water leaks, speedily and efficiently.

Failure to do so does not only exacerbate our losses, thus depleting our dams, it makes a mockery of the city’s proclaimed efforts to save water.

This week should mark a turning point in social behaviour. It’s time to have all hands on deck.