What a waste | 307 billion litres of water lost since 2010

The amount of water lost since the last drought through ailing infrastructure and inaccurate billing would have filled up all of Nelson Mandela Bay’s supply dams.

This means the water crisis could have been averted as 307 billion litres have gone down the drain since 2010.

The water lost equates to about R894-million, using the average price of R12.68 a kilolitre in the last eight years.

The combined overall capacity of all five dams – Churchill, Impofu, Groendal, Kouga and Loerie – is roughly 285 billion litres of water.

If not for the alarming losses, the dams would be sitting at about 129%.

The current overall dam levels are 22.3%, according to the latest reading on Thursday.

Despite ailing infrastructure mainly to blame for the water losses, municipal water distribution director Joseph Tsatsire said the budget for repairs had remained at about R31-million for the last eight years.

Since 2010, the municipality has fixed 141 273 leaks, but this has not been enough.

“If we were able to fix all the leaks we wouldn’t even need to rely on bulk water schemes [such as the Nooitgedacht Low Level Water Scheme] at all,” he said.

“But it is not as easy as that.

“We have always said the easiest way to alleviate the water problem is to stop leaks – it is a no-brainer.

“If we’d had all the water lost through leaks we would have had enough to fill our dams.”

Tsatsire said losses fell in two categories – water lost through leaks and unauthorised consumption.