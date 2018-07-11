PE prodigy Daine Klate signs with Chippa United

Former Glenville Celtic football prodigy Daine Klate hopes to inspire the next generation of Bay footballers after the midfielder was unveiled amongst a host of signings at a Chippa United press conference on Wednesday.

Klate was one of 14 new signings unveiled at a press conference held at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in front of a packed conference room.

Klate, 33, formerly from the Bay, but spent almost two decades plying his trade at a number of big clubs in the Premier Soccer League, said “It’s a good feeling to be back, I left PE when I was 14 years old, so it’s good to be back after spending a large part of my life in Gauteng.

“I have a lot of family and friends here, so it’s good to be home and hopefully I can make a difference to Chippa United, and add some value both on and off the field,” he added.

While no contract details were revealed, Klate is in line to make his first appearance for the Chilli Boys when they compete at the 2018 Maize Cup in the North West at the weekend.

“We busy sorting out all the details as we speak, but everything has been agreed upon, I think the club will release a statement in due course.

Asked if it was a dream of his to end his career at home, the former Bidwest Wits, Orlando Pirates and Supersport United midfielder said “I would not say so, I didn’t plan five/six years ago to or said that I want to end my career there [at home].

“When the opportunity arose, I considered it and took it with both hands. It’s something that is close to my heart because I am from Gelvandale, the place is very gangster-ridden at the moment, so hopefully I can inspire some people and change a few lives,” he said.

Chippa head coach Dan Malesela was pleased with all the recruitments the club has made during the off season.

About Klate’s addition, Malesela said “Daine is a seasoned player, and we need the experience, we need people who can guide our younger players, hopefully with all his luck in winning the league, he can bring some of that luck to us.”

New Signings:

Boikanyo Komane

Daine Klate

Jabulani Shongwe

Kabelo Seakanyeng

Lucky Setelele

Ludwe Mpakumpaku

Ntuxeko Ndlovu

Ntwenhle Zondo

Ruzaigh Gamildien

Tebogo Makobela

Tebogo Tloloane

Thabo Nthethe

Thatayaone Kgamanyane

Zusakhe Sali