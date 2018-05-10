Nasty surprise awaits greedy water-users

Flow limiters are being installed in Nelson Mandela Bay households using more than 30 kilolitres of water a month to significantly reduce water pressure in the taps.

It is one of the immediate steps the municipality is taking to deal with its dwindling water resources.

The city’s dams have reached a combined low of 22%.

City manager Johann Mettler said they had already identified the biggest culprits and started installing the flow limiters.

This would be rolled out to others and the municipality was notifying all the affected account-holders.

“This is done on a continuous basis. In some instances, we have already installed flow limiters for excessive use of about 30 kilolitres a month,” he said.

“The data is extracted from the billing system, customers get a notice of high use, [we] give them the opportunity to reduce or repair any leaks and failing this, a flow limiter is installed and activated,” he said.

At Tuesday’s council meeting, councillors approved that R50.8-million be spent for water and sanitation projects aimed at increasing supply and curbing water losses.

Mettler said the metro had a number of projects in the pipeline to urgently deal with the water crisis, with contractors already on board to get the ball rolling.