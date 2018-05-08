Restrictors to be installed

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has warned residents to either monitor their water consumption or have their water flow restricted.

The city is clamping down on water wasters by installing water restrictors to high-consumption households using more than 30 kilolitres a month.

This as the combined average for damn levels reached 22% yesterday.

Yesterday, municipal spokesman Mthubanzi Mniki said the installation of restrictors was under way.

“These meters allow a water supply to each household from 5am every day until the daily limit of 1 000 litres per household is reached.”

“The meter then automatically turns off the water supply until 5am the next morning,” Mniki said.

Mniki further urged residents to monitor their water consumption.