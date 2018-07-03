News

Icy conditions plays havoc with Arts Festival productions

By Annelisa Swana - 03 July 2018
Icy conditions played havoc with National Arts Festival productions in Makhanda (formerly known as Grahamstown).
Image: File image

Icy conditions played havoc with National Arts Festival productions, some of which had to be cancelled due to weather-related power outages in Makhanda (formerly known as Grahamstown) on Monday.

Festival CEO Tony Lankester said about 40 performances had to be cancelled due to power outages.

“Many of our venues [such as the Monument] have generators and so were able to continue, and some shows were able to continue without electricity. This helped minimise the number of cancellations.”

Lankester said affected patrons will be refunded.

“They can also swap them for future performances of the same show which many people have chosen to do," Lankester said.

“Obviously artists are disappointed - as we are - that ticketholders were unable to attend the shows. This wasn't a municipal fault - it was a weather-related fault that Eskom had to deal with.”

There are about 2 400 performances being staged during the 11-day festival. 

 

