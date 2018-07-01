News

Bar lady held at gunpoint

African Sky robbed at closing time

By Gareth Wilson - 01 July 2018
Image: Google Streetview

Four men robbed the African Sky's Venue in Nassau Avenue, Theescombe, shortly before closing on Saturday night.

According to police, the robbery happened at about 10:30pm, shortly after the on-site bar had closed.

Police spokesman Alwin Labans said the venue was locked up when the 26-year-old bar woman had gone to the bathroom.

“As she exited the bathroom, she was confronted by a man holding a firearm.

“She was held at gunpoint while the suspect demanded keys to the safe.

“The men then stole cash and several bottles of alcohol from behind the bar.”

The suspects made several trips back and forth carrying alcohol to a vehicle that was parked outside the premises.

“The men then fled in the car without injuring anyone.

“Once they left, the bar lady sounded the alarm,” Labans said.

A case of armed robbery is under investigation.

