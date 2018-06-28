Hero to brave icy river to inspire organ donors
Former marine needs new lungs but wants to help others first
Even though he needs a double lung transplant himself, Amsterdamhoek resident Peter Moore, 54, will tackle his biggest challenge yet next week when he swims 7km in the icy Sundays River to help a fellow transplant candidate.
