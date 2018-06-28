News

Needles supplied to hundreds of addicts

Bay project ‘steps up’ to halt spread of disease among drug users

By Estelle Ellis - 28 June 2018

Thousands of sterile needles are being distributed to drug addicts in Nelson Mandela Bay every month as a new programme kicks off to stop the spread of diseases.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

De Lille keeps her job as mayor: Here's how it all unfolded
Chilling tale of 28 hours lost at sea

Most Read

X