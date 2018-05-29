Dad who tossed baby from roof appears in court

The man who flung his one-year-old child off a roof last month, appeared briefly in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning.

The 38-year-old man, who cannot be named to protect his daughter’s identity, appeared on charges of child abuse.

His case was postponed to June 7.

His appearance stems from a tense stand-off in Joe Slovo township on April 12, when he flung his daughter from the roof of his shack while resisting the demolition of his home.

The man had been clutching the child to his chest on his corrugated iron rooftop amid a heavy police presence when he suddenly threw the toddler towards a crowd of police officers standing below.

An officer safely caught the child.

Joe Slovo residents, who are in full support of the father, showed their solidarity yesterday outside the court.

The father was released last month.