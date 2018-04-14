Hero cop hailed for saving baby

A modest but double-quick metro police officer who saved a toddler who was flung off a rooftop by her father was hailed a hero on Friday, while a war of words has erupted over the land evictions which are at the core of the frightening incident.

“I saved a life and it feels good,” Constable Luyolo Nojulumba told a media briefing, following the shocking sequence of events which saw the one-year-old girl being thrown into the air during the demolition of illegal shacks.

Dramatic scenes played out in the Joe Slovo informal settlement, near KwaDwesi, on Thursday where there was a heavy police presence as the SAPS, metro police and municipal officials started demolishing shacks built on illegally occupied municipal land.

The evictions in Joe Slovo have sparked angry exchanges between Bay city officials over how the administration is handling the issue.

The father, with the assistance of a woman identified as the toddler’s mother, had defiantly climbed onto the roof of the last shack still standing with his child after residents had urged him to do so.

But after attempts by an SAPS member to reason with him, a scuffle between the two ensued, during which the 38-year-old man flung his daughter off the corrugated iron roof – to the horror of onlookers.

However, the swift action by Nojulumba ensured the infant was unharmed.

The entire episode was captured in a series of dramatic images.

The father, who was arrested on a charge of attempted murder, will appear in court on Monday.

While humbly insisting yesterday he had just been doing his job, Nojulumba, 27, was described as “Nelson Mandela Bay’s hero” by metro police chief Yolanda Faro.

Explaining the circumstances around the incident, Nojulumba said: “We were instructed to safeguard the community who were already angry [as] we continued demolishing the shacks – but when we got about halfway we noticed a man sitting on the roof of a shack.

“Later on, when we returned to the shack, we were told to safeguard the baby [he was holding] and surrounded the shack.”

Nojulumba, a father of three, said at no stage had he flinched about catching the little girl.

“The father let go of the baby and I managed to catch her while the mother was disturbing us, telling us she will catch her – but she wanted to see her land on the ground.”