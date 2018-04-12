WATCH│The moment father flings baby from roof as he tries to prevent shack demolition

A Port Elizabeth man has been arrested after he flung his child from the roof of his shack while resisting the demolition of the structure.

The horror scene played out in Joe Slovo informal settlement today where police and metro police as well as members of the municipality were demolishing shacks built on municipal land.

Piercing screams marked the moment the man threw his toddler from the roof of the shack.

As residents in Joe Slovo township screamed, police deftly caught the smiling toddler who seemed unaware of the danger.

The toddler was tossed from the roof at about 11.45am amid a tense stand-off between police and residents over illegally occupied land.

The man was on the roof for about five minutes before he threw the baby spurred on by members of the community who shouted, throw, throw, throw.

Seconds later the man swung the baby by the leg before letting go, causing the toddler to plummet down into the waiting arms of a group of policemen who had surrounded the shack.

The man was then arrested.

Port Elizabeth police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said social workers would be called in.

“Currently, the baby is still with the police. We will be getting social workers to deal with the matter,” he said.