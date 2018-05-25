Andile Lungisa released on bail after serving just 16 days

ANC councillor Andile Lungisa has been released on bail of R10 000 after serving just 16 days of his two year sentence for assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

Senior prosecutor Clive Killian said after extensive consultations last night with the trial prosecutor and investigating officer, it was decided not to oppose Lungisa's application for bail.

Lungisa will now petition to the Grahamstown High Court for leave to appeal both his conviction and sentence.

Lungisa, 40, smashed a glass water jug over the head of DA councillor Rano Kayser during a heated Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting in October 2016.