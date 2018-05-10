JAILED | ‘Unremorseful’ Lungisa gets two years for water jug assault

Testifying earlier in mitigation of sentencing, Lungisa said he was responsible financially for his seven children, aged between two and 16, as well as his parents and younger siblings.

“If the court considers a custodial sentence, this would have a direct impact on my family,” he said. Asked by state prosecutor Wayne Ludick why he had not mentioned in a presentencing report that he had accepted responsibility or guilt, Lungisa said he had not considered himself guilty from the start of the trial.

“It is because of the decision taken by the court, that is why I am remorseful and sympathetic [towards Kayser],” he said.

Asked by Cannon why he felt remorseful now, Lungisa said: “I am apologising to [Kayser] because, on the day of the incident, [he] got injured and now my heart is hurting.”

Testifying on behalf of Lungisa, businessman Khusta Jack said he had known him since 1997 and that he was a strong-minded person. “Lungisa is a pleasant person, a respectful guy which has made him the person he has become.

“There is no doubt in my mind that Lungisa did not intend to injure anyone on the day in question,” Jack said.

Testifying in aggravation of sentence, Kayser said he had suffered physical and psychological effects from the assault, including headaches and short-term memory loss.

“I was actually unconscious and lost a huge amount of blood,” he said.

“I only realised the extent of the injuries when I was told by a medical practitioner that I was lucky to be alive.”

He sustained a 3cm gash to the head, a 1cm deep cut to his chest, multiple lacerations on the left side of his neck and a further 4cm cut to his chest. A victim impact report was also handed to the court which detailed the effect the attack has had on Kayser and his family.

Ludick said although Lungisa was a first-time offender, the court had to consider the impact his actions had on the community.

“Lungisa has a great responsibility – as a leader, the youth look up to him.

“He has a responsibility to lead people and this is how he conducts himself,” Ludick said.

Immediately after Lungisa was sentenced, his legal team applied for leave to appeal against the conviction and sentence.

After a short adjournment, Ngqakayi brought the application on the grounds that the court had erred in finding that the state had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt, that witnesses had colluded and that the state’s witnesses were not credible. But Cannon dismissed the application, saying no other court would come to a different conclusion.

Kayser said he believed justice had been served.

“I am convinced that we have an independent judiciary,” he said.

“The outcome has proven that I was correct to put my trust in the judiciary and that justice has been served.” ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi said the party believed the sentence was too harsh.

“It’s very unfortunate, but leaders of the ANC and society in general should not engage in violent actions.

“We feel for comrade Lungisa and his family. It’s not nice to have him – a father, brother and son – jailed for two years.”